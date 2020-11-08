Biden offers condolences for 230 million thousand who have died, his crowd is religious, interesting

#JoeBiden #USA #PresidentElect #Covid #DonaldTrump



Joe Biden ended up making a gaffe during the most important speech of his life on Saturday night as he misspoke over the numbers of people who have died from the coronavirus in the United States.



The 77-year-old took to the stage for his first speech as president-elect, and was full swing as he gave his election victory speech to hundreds of supporters in Wilmington, Delaware.



But he slipped up over his words when quoting crucial figures about the COVID-19 death toll.





After reciting a hymn, he said: 'I hope it can provide some comfort and solace to the more than 230-million-thousand families who have lost a loved one to this terrible virus this year.'



The current coronavirus death toll in the US is more than 230,000.



Biden is known to have a stutter, which he has said has affected him since childhood.



The former Vice President has been known to make verbal blunders in the past in congress, on the debate stage and while campaigning, even calling himself a 'gaffe machine' at one point.



But he has always maintained that his slip ups are innocuous mistakes that shouldn't carry weight.



During Saturday night's address Biden proclaimed his victory over Donald Trump as he spoke directly to the nation saying: 'The people have delivered us a clear victory.'



In his 15-minute speech, Biden called on Americans to come together after the presidential election.



He made an appeal to Trump voters and offered a message of hope and sympathy to those who have suffered from the coronavirus pandemic and its resulting affect on the economy. He thanked his supporters, particularly African American voters who gave him the Democratic nomination and turned out in the general election, along with his campaign staff.



After his remarks, the entire Biden family – including his son Hunter with his new baby and the Biden grandchildren – came out on stage to join Joe and Jill. Confetti cannons fired and fireworks went off as 'Bring Me a Higher Love' played.



'We're seeing all over the nation, cities across the country, indeed across the world outpouring of joy and hope and renewed faith,' Biden said.



'Tomorrow will bring a better day. And I'm humbled by the trust and confidence you've placed in me. I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify. Who doesn't see red states and blue states. Only sees the United States.'