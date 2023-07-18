Create New Account
Today We See how the Kiev Regime, having Lost Almost All its own Weapons and Hundreds of Thousands of Soldiers, like a 'Drug Addict', Survives only Thanks to the Massive Pumping of Western Weapons
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Today we see how the Kiev regime, having lost almost all its own weapons and hundreds of thousands of soldiers, like a drug addict, survives only thanks to the massive pumping of Western weapons - and at the same time pushes with all its might, trying to prove that it can defeat a nuclear power - Russian Deputy Representative to the U.N. Dmitry Polyanskiy.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

