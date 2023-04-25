SHELTER IN PLACE WISCONSIN-RASH OF AMMONIA LEAKS*TUCKER OUT*BIDEN/HARRIS AGAIN*WHAT'S IN YOUR FOOD?*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://www.zerohedge.com/political/biden-officially-announces-2024-campaign-trump-responds https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/global-military-expenditure-reaches-new-record-high-of-2240-billion-in-2022--1109785056.html https://twitter.com/WarMonitors/status/1650819041647382528 https://twitter.com/albafella1/status/1650853651936604160 https://twitter.com/WxMinnesota/status/1650544283663970316 https://twitter.com/ismithKDKA/status/1648819033498591232 https://twitter.com/GPmedia_24/status/1648386516576776195 https://jaunnewsuk.com/snow-valley-evacuated-again-covered-slopes-still-closed-all-day-after-ammonia-leak/?feed_id=82653&_unique_id=6443bdaa6d1cc https://twitter.com/IFP_11/status/1648627951632621568 https://twitter.com/Andy_Scollick/status/1650068627004043264 https://www.moneyweb.co.za/news/south-africa/brics-draws-membership-requests-from-19-nations-before-summit/ https://twitter.com/charliekirk11/status/1650546212108640256 https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/biden-admin-preparing-major-crackdown-on-power-plants-that-fuel-nation-s-grid/ar-AA1acdbi https://twitter.com/FoxNews/status/1650562783925219330 https://twitter.com/wideawake_media/status/1648619846026887170 https://conservativeroof.com/video-just-in-large-caravan-of-3000-migrants-begins-marching-north-toward-us-mexico-border-we-wont-give-up-all-of-us-want-to-get-to-the-united-states/ https://expose-news.com/2023/03/27/us-dod-created-covid-evidence-suggests/ https://www.npr.org/sections/thesalt/2014/07/10/329767647/from-mcdonalds-to-organic-valley-youre-probably-eating-wood-pulp https://twitter.com/ricwe123/status/1650854940485513216 https://twitter.com/search?q=heavy%20metals%20in%20food&src=typed_query https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1650447938110337026

