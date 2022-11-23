HUGE LIVE Interview: Dr. Eric Napute- $500 Billion For Advising Use of Vitamin D

I Don't Speak The Language of Fear- Eric Nepute"Dr. Nepute is the very first doctor that the federal government came after for an accusation of violating the COVID Consumer Protection Act. His case is the first case and a civil case. He is being sued for $40,000 per violation where Dr. Nepute told the world that they should take vitamin D and zinc to help them deal with COVID on any level. Yes, that’s right, he told people to take vitamins and the government is suing him for doing so. In total, the government is suing him for over 12 million instances where his advertisements were heard. $40,000 x 12,000,000,00 = $500 billion is the amount that the government is suing Dr. Nepute for." The Gateway Pundit





