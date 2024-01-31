🐻‍❄️🐻‍❄️ In the Yakutsk Zoo, Twin Polar Bear Cubs were Born

🐻‍❄️🐻‍❄️ In the Yakutsk (Russia) Zoo, twin polar bears were born.

“The family of the Yakuts’ favorite polar bears Kolymana and Lomonosov has a new addition! And twins too!” said the head of the region, Aisen Nikolaev, on his Telegram channel and shared a filmed video in the den.

The cubs of this pair live in the St. Petersburg and Khabarovsk zoos. Khaarchaana the bear is in the Leningrad Zoo. And the bear cub Almaz is located in the Priamursky Zoo named after VP Sysoeva.

The manager added that the sex of the babies is still unknown. It can only be determined after the bears leave the den.



