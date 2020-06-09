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Nyt on alkuseurakunnan aika uusi maailmanjärjestys nousee
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353 views • June 09, 2020
Nyt on alkuseurakunnan aika uusi maailmanjärjestys nousee. Sydämelläni on sanoma alkuseurakunnan ajasta, joka on nyt se aika, joka on Jumalan tahto koskien Hänen seurakuntaansa. Ihmistekoisten uskonnollisten rakennelmien aika on ohi, nyt on aika Jumalan seurakunnalle, niin kuin sen Raamattu opettaa.
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