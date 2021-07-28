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Satan will deceive the armies of earth to fight Jesus by lying that Jesus is an evil alien invader
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160 views • July 28, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2021).
Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites will deceive the armies of earth to fight Jesus when he returns at Armageddon by lying that Jesus is an evil alien invader coming to destroy earth, by seeing how they are brainwashing humans with their Hollywood alien invasion movies
The devil Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati NWO fake Sananda Jesus nephilim alien will probably depict Jesus at his Second-Coming at Armageddon as an evil alien invader, in order to deceive the armies of the world into assembling at Armageddon to try to fight the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus. The Bible prophesies that Jesus will destroy all the armies of the world with the Word that proceeds from his mouth, and he will throw the AntiChrist and False Prophet into the Lake of Fire, and throw Satan Lucifer into the abyss, and set up his millennial kingdom on earth. End of transmission… Satan Lucifer and his fallen angels may use the clone of Joe Biden to play the role of the villain, and bring in Donald Trump as the savior messiah who plays the role of the hero that gets rid of the clone of Joe Biden and those playing the role of the villains. All the religious Christians, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, will worship the AntiChrist as their hero messiah savior from the Illuminati. Repent, repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission… They came again today as soon as I started eating, and pulled the inside of my mouth between my teeth using telekinesis, in order to bite down on my flesh. They have been coming every day now. They also molest us while we cook and eat. Satan Lucifer and his fallen angels’ pervert molesting army strikes again. Pray that God will blow apart their mouths instead. They really do not like our sermons we are preaching every day. Deuteronomy 9:3 “Therefore understand today that the LORD your God is He who goes over before you as a consuming fire. He will destroy them and bring them down before you; so you shall drive them out and destroy them quickly, as the LORD has said to you.” We have resisted the devil and hunted him down, and he has fled from us. End of transmission… ***
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See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites will deceive the armies of earth to fight Jesus when he returns at Armageddon by lying that Jesus is an evil alien invader coming to destroy earth, by seeing how they are brainwashing humans with their Hollywood alien invasion movies
The devil Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati NWO fake Sananda Jesus nephilim alien will probably depict Jesus at his Second-Coming at Armageddon as an evil alien invader, in order to deceive the armies of the world into assembling at Armageddon to try to fight the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus. The Bible prophesies that Jesus will destroy all the armies of the world with the Word that proceeds from his mouth, and he will throw the AntiChrist and False Prophet into the Lake of Fire, and throw Satan Lucifer into the abyss, and set up his millennial kingdom on earth. End of transmission… Satan Lucifer and his fallen angels may use the clone of Joe Biden to play the role of the villain, and bring in Donald Trump as the savior messiah who plays the role of the hero that gets rid of the clone of Joe Biden and those playing the role of the villains. All the religious Christians, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, will worship the AntiChrist as their hero messiah savior from the Illuminati. Repent, repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission… They came again today as soon as I started eating, and pulled the inside of my mouth between my teeth using telekinesis, in order to bite down on my flesh. They have been coming every day now. They also molest us while we cook and eat. Satan Lucifer and his fallen angels’ pervert molesting army strikes again. Pray that God will blow apart their mouths instead. They really do not like our sermons we are preaching every day. Deuteronomy 9:3 “Therefore understand today that the LORD your God is He who goes over before you as a consuming fire. He will destroy them and bring them down before you; so you shall drive them out and destroy them quickly, as the LORD has said to you.” We have resisted the devil and hunted him down, and he has fled from us. End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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