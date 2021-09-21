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Deadly Vaccine Foods in Your Produce Isle
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1863 views • September 21, 2021
Scientists complete development of foods containing the deadly mRNA genetic therapy and other drugs.
Have you been wondering why Bill Gates is now the owner of the largest amount of farmland in America and is buying up farmland around the world? He will put his eugenics based population controlling vaccines in them. FORCED VACCINES takes on a whole new meaning.
Start growing your own food and supporting your local farmers you know.
Have you been wondering why Bill Gates is now the owner of the largest amount of farmland in America and is buying up farmland around the world? He will put his eugenics based population controlling vaccines in them. FORCED VACCINES takes on a whole new meaning.
Start growing your own food and supporting your local farmers you know.
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