Secrets You Don’t Know 04/16/2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan discusses topics that include Armageddon, the Hidden meaning of God’s name, the order of the Last Days, who owns Israel and much more.
Visit us online at:
To Pre-Order "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" please visit:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTECOST-RAPTURE-of-THE-BRIDE/productinfo/B%2DPRB/
To purchase "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" as well as "Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" as a combo, please visit:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTICOST-RAPUTRE-SECRET-DOOR-GIFT-OFFER/productinfo/G%2DPRBS/
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Please remember to follow our brand new Facebook page here:
http://www.facebook.com/ProphecyClubOfficial
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:
00:00Moloch to Jesus
06:58Road to Armageddon
12:10Israel
14:50Armageddon
24:39God’s Name
26:57Summery