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Questioning the Narrative? You’re in Good Company—Updates on CV1-9 Lockdown Compliance, Lawsuits
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160 views • August 09, 2021
“The ruling class and the people who put this all together are in trouble and they know it,” says Pamela Popper, president of Wellness Forum Health.
She’s talking, of course, about the cv1-9 situation.
Press play to discover:
What a survey conducted by Kaiser Family Foundation showed about the percentage of Americans who are currently vaccinated
Why protests don’t change anything, and what does
Whether the cv1-9 situation will drive some states to secede from the Union
How viewership of mainstream media is changing
Popper shares the latest developments in the unfolding of the cv1-9 situation around the world, including a number of lawsuits in the U.S. regarding vaccines and mandates (lockdowns, masks, etc.).
How were things different a year ago than they are today? What’s going on inside the minds of the majority of Americans regarding the cv1-9 situation? How are children being psychologically and intellectually affected by the current situation? What’s in store for the coming months and years?
Popper explores all of these questions and more.
Tune in, learn more about Popper at https://wellnessforumhealth.com/, and get involved at https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
She’s talking, of course, about the cv1-9 situation.
Press play to discover:
What a survey conducted by Kaiser Family Foundation showed about the percentage of Americans who are currently vaccinated
Why protests don’t change anything, and what does
Whether the cv1-9 situation will drive some states to secede from the Union
How viewership of mainstream media is changing
Popper shares the latest developments in the unfolding of the cv1-9 situation around the world, including a number of lawsuits in the U.S. regarding vaccines and mandates (lockdowns, masks, etc.).
How were things different a year ago than they are today? What’s going on inside the minds of the majority of Americans regarding the cv1-9 situation? How are children being psychologically and intellectually affected by the current situation? What’s in store for the coming months and years?
Popper explores all of these questions and more.
Tune in, learn more about Popper at https://wellnessforumhealth.com/, and get involved at https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
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