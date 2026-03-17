Reversing AFib and Beating Cancer Naturally – Dr. Joel Wallach's Forbidden Truth

Products & More Info: https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/

Call to Order Youngevity Supplements: (800) 212-2613

Discover how Dr. Joel Wallach, the renowned naturopathic physician and Dead Doctors Don't Lie pioneer, exposes the REAL causes of atrial fibrillation (AFib) and cancer – and why they're often NOT what mainstream medicine claims!In this powerful discussion, Dr. Wallach reveals that AFib isn't primarily a "heart problem" but frequently stems from a pinched vagus nerve (due to spine issues, degenerative disc disease, or skull/nerve compression) combined with critical mineral deficiencies. He also ties cancer to long-term nutrient shortages (especially selenium, other trace minerals, and the 90 essential nutrients), showing how deficiencies allow cells to go haywire.Learn why drugs, ablations, pacemakers, chemo, and radiation often miss the root cause – and how addressing nutritional deficiencies with the 90 essential nutrients can help reverse symptoms naturally. Don't wait until it's too late – fix the deficiencies BEFORE complications arise!





Products & More Info: https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/

Call to Order Youngevity Supplements: (800) 212-2613





Products & More Info: https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/

Call to Order Youngevity Supplements: (800) 212-2613





Ultimate Selenium: https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-selenium-90-capsules.html?sku=20971





Radio Show:

Dr. Wallach’s Books: http://drwallachsbooks.com/

Supplements: https://drwallachyoungevity.com/

Health Quiz: https://ygyhealthquiz.com/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE





https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0





BUY THE YOUNGEVITY PRODUCTS

https://90minerals.com/

https://youngevity.me/

https://vitaminsuk.co.uk/ United Kingdom

https://youngevityaustralia.com/ Australia

https://youngevityeurope.com/ EUROPE

https://drwallachyoungevity.com/

https://youngevityvitamins.com/

https://youngofficiall.com/





Collagen Products https://collagenpowder.net/

Pro Cardio FX https://procardiofx.com/

Pro Joint FX https://projointfx.com/





Youngevity Hemp Products https://hempfx.net/





Dr Wallach’s Radio Show

Dr Wallach’s Books http://drwallachsbooks.com/

Dr Wallach’s Supplements https://drwallachyoungevity.com/





FIND OUT WHAT YOU NEED TAKE THE QUIZ

https://ygyhealthquiz.com/





YOUNGEVITY SPANISH

https://ygyespanol.com/





00:00 - Intro: Why AFib & Cancer Are Exploding Today

01:45 - The Shocking Truth About Atrial Fibrillation – Not a Heart Disease!

04:20 - Pinched Vagus Nerve: The Hidden Cause of AFib (Spine, Skull, Osteoporosis Link)

07:10 - Mineral Deficiencies Triggering Irregular Heartbeat & AFib Episodes

10:35 - Real Stories: Reversing AFib Naturally (No Drugs or Surgery Needed!)

14:50 - Cancer's True Root Cause – Nutrient Deficiencies Big Pharma Ignores

18:30 - Selenium & Trace Minerals: Your Best Defense Against Cancer

22:15 - The 90 Essential Nutrients Protocol to Beat Both AFib & Cancer

26:40 - Warnings: Why Conventional Treatments Fail Long-Term

29:55 - Q&A: Listener Questions on AFib, Cancer, Supplements & Reversals

35:00 - Call to Action: Start Your Nutrient Fix Today!If you're dealing with irregular heartbeat, palpitations, AFib diagnosis, cancer concerns, high blood pressure, or want to prevent these naturally – this is a MUST-WATCH!

Products & more info: https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/





Like, comment your biggest takeaway, and subscribe for more life-changing health truths from Dr. Wallach!





#afib #AtrialFibrillation #CancerPrevention #NutrientDeficiencies #DrJoelWallach #VagusNerve #NaturalHealing #90EssentialNutrients #HealthRevolution