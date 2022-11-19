The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter





November 18, 2022





Tonight we are joined by Edward Szall to discuss the recent Trump announcement and what we desire out of a 2024 run from President Trump. We also respond to your comments regarding the situation.





Sponsors:

www.magbreakthrough.com/dalton





Social media! FOLLOW DALTON:

T.me/DaltonClod





https://twitter.com/TRightDissident





https://truthsocial.com/@DaltonClodfelter





https://parler.com/DaltonClodfelter





https://gab.com/realdaltonclodfelter





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1vinti-responding-to-you-it-can-only-be-trump.html