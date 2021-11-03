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Remdesivir & Medical Malpractice Will Kill You! Stay out of the hospital if you get Covid 19!
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83 views • November 03, 2021
Remdesivir killed 54% of patients receiving it in prior use. It was only used on cancer critical patients. When Covid 19 wasn't killing enough people Remdesivir was added to the recommended treatments. It's doing a better job of killing than Covid is. It shuts down the urinary system & a patient drowns in their own fluid.. Not to mention the malpractice discussed in this video!
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