Revolutionary Technology: The Unsolved Problems AI Can Finally Tackle
60 views
Everybody’s talking about this! 👇
In this video, Murat Onen, a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at MIT, talks about the rapid growth of the natural language processing industry.
According to Murat, natural language processes have become quite famous. 👏
MORE and more people are definitely going to start using these systems to make their workflows go more smoothly as time goes on. 💯
Check out the website in my profile to learn more.
Keywords
healthcancercancersupport
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos