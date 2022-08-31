EXPOSED Fauci KNEW Kids Would Die Orphans Force Fed Toxic Drugs, Used As Guinea Pigs in Experiment

Stew Peters Show





August 30, 2022





Foster kids are the guinea pigs for drugs and dosages. Now, we see that Dr. Anthony Fauci has approved dangerous and deadly AID/HIV drugs to foster care children, who are being force-fed the oral drugs against their will. Celia Farber joins us today to talk





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