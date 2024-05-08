Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
General Michael Flynn: What We Are Up Against and How We Need to Fight!
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
1389 Subscribers
33 views
Published Yesterday

(April 27, 2024) General Michael Flynn: “We have to fight like we have already achieved victory. We cannot fight toward victory, because if we are fighting toward victory, that means we’ve succumb, we’ve lost, and we’ve lost some ground. I don’t think we have lost any ground. I think we are actually standing on the moral high ground of humanity, and we still do that in this country… My message to anyone who listens to this is: Don’t give up. Fight from victory.”


Flynn Movie. You can buy or rent the movie on this website. (Apple, Google, YouTube, Salemnow): https://www.flynnmovie.com/


Clip taken from: "...To the end of the age" An interview with General Michael Flynn:

https://rumble.com/v4rx5yu-...to-the-end-of-the-age-an-interview-with-general-michael-flynn.html

Keywords
freedomcurrent eventsamericaspiritualbibleeviltruthchristianityislamfaithdemonsglobalismwarfareaustraliamichael flynnwefmoral high groundrefuge of sinnersdark powers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket