Augenwischerei der meisten alternativen Medien (Auszug aus Ep.143)

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Leider besteht das Upload-Problem fort. Die ganze Sendung kannst du dir unter folgenden Adressen anschauen:
https://odysee.com/@bannbrecher:a/143
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XvAcshbqFI5k
https://rumble.com/v79s6ja-episode-143-die-besatzerkultur-das-ende-des-bsen-von-jeremy-locke-kapitel-4.html
https://open.spotify.com/episode/19BCK6MwHBXx8apjCSrIzM?si=19BCK6MwHBXx8apjCSrIzM
Weitere Infos zur Sendereihe auf meiner Webpage: https://bannbrecher.de
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