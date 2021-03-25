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Terrorism Over Detroit? | True News
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101 views • March 25, 2021
The unreported facts and real story behind the terrorist attack on Christmas Day 2009.
http://www.freedomainradio.com
References: http://www.fdrurl.com/detroitterror
http://www.freedomainradio.com
References: http://www.fdrurl.com/detroitterror
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