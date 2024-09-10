So Goes Israel, So Goes America 10/09/2024

America has delayed weapons to Israel when the October 7th war just started. In the last year we have seen inflation rising, the dollar starting to fall, and lately Hurricanes hitting America with a force. Today Pastor Stan shares with us brand new information about a Massive Earthquake still to come and how Hurricane Milton has switched from a Category 1 to a Category 5 in less than a day!

00:00 – Intro

01:39 – Jewish Calender

03:03 – Hurricane Milton

09:13 – Leslie Johnson Prophecies

15:07 – Massive New Madrid Earthquake

17:52 – Our Sponsors





