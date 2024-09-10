So Goes Israel, So Goes America 10/09/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America has delayed weapons to Israel when the October 7th war just started. In the last year we have seen inflation rising, the dollar starting to fall, and lately Hurricanes hitting America with a force. Today Pastor Stan shares with us brand new information about a Massive Earthquake still to come and how Hurricane Milton has switched from a Category 1 to a Category 5 in less than a day!
00:00 – Intro
01:39 – Jewish Calender
03:03 – Hurricane Milton
09:13 – Leslie Johnson Prophecies
15:07 – Massive New Madrid Earthquake
