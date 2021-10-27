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AIM OF THE OPPONENT: DESTRUCTION ....
THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH
THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH
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60 views • October 27, 2021
Revelation of Jesus Christ in our days

Revelation 6971
Link is under preparation

Summary
http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/index.html

Index Themebooklets:
http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/ebooklets.html

Full text search in all Translations:
http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/search/

"freely ye have recieved, freely give"

Downloads for the entire edition of the New Revelation
http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/edown.html

Up to now 2141 revelations have been translated into English.



"The Last seven Years of the earth"

A selection of God's revelations to Bertha Dudde, a seamstress from Schlesien, in this book, specifically on the events of the end times, received from 1937 to 1965 by the Inner Word according to John 14.21 and Jesaja 42.9 and 48.6

These last seven years of the earth begin with the passing away of an earthly ruler and the subsequent outbreak of the Third World War, which God will then end with a worldwide unprecedented natural disaster. God keeps his biblical promises as they are written: Isa.42.9

Behold, the former things are come to pass, and new things do I declare: before they spring forth I tell you of them.

Thou hast heard, see all this; and will not ye declare it ?

I have shewed thee new things from this time, even hidden things, and thou didst not know them.

Those who have not given their lives to Jesus Christ until today still
do so today because the end of this world on earth is near.


Links zu meinen anderen Kanälen in Deutsch und Englisch:
Links to my other channels in German and English:

DIE LETZTE GROSSE OFFENBARUNG JESU CHRISTI - EIN GEWALTIGES WERK für SUCHENDE, UNWISSENDE und ZWEIFLER
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr9_0h1j8woimjlbwcoiZBw

THE FINAL GREAT REVELATION OF JESUS CHRIST - A TREMENDOUS WORK für the IGNORANT , the SEARCHERS and the DOUBTERS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUKyYQONAYHmKiSxhQFuGwQ

DIE LETZTEN SIEBEN JAHRE der ERDE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZi2i0AOH6syYeoIlqD5vqA

THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7vezICWFu4io7_Zk1W2McQ

GOD corrected - FALSE DOTRINES & ERRORS of the CHURCHES
GOTT berichtigt - IRRLEHREN und IRRTÜMER der KIRCHEN
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHHv65LTxkITAYCp7R8TmQg

PROPHETEN der ENDZEIT - PROPHETS of the END TIMES
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCadlHrN7GXpZuUt5V7n5Kw

Videos in englisch on Brighteon - END TIME PROPHECY
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/endtimeprophecy
Keywords
deathheavenhellsatanraptureluciferjesus christusbertha dudde
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