AIM OF THE OPPONENT: DESTRUCTION ....

Revelation of Jesus Christ in our daysRevelation 6971Link is under preparationSummaryIndex Themebooklets:Full text search in all Translations:"freely ye have recieved, freely give"Downloads for the entire edition of the New RevelationUp to now 2141 revelations have been translated into English."The Last seven Years of the earth"A selection of God's revelations to Bertha Dudde, a seamstress from Schlesien, in this book, specifically on the events of the end times, received from 1937 to 1965 by the Inner Word according to John 14.21 and Jesaja 42.9 and 48.6These last seven years of the earth begin with the passing away of an earthly ruler and the subsequent outbreak of the Third World War, which God will then end with a worldwide unprecedented natural disaster. God keeps his biblical promises as they are written: Isa.42.9Behold, the former things are come to pass, and new things do I declare: before they spring forth I tell you of them.Thou hast heard, see all this; and will not ye declare it ?I have shewed thee new things from this time, even hidden things, and thou didst not know them.Those who have not given their lives to Jesus Christ until today stilldo so today because the end of this world on earth is near.Links zu meinen anderen Kanälen in Deutsch und Englisch:Links to my other channels in German and English:DIE LETZTE GROSSE OFFENBARUNG JESU CHRISTI - EIN GEWALTIGES WERK für SUCHENDE, UNWISSENDE und ZWEIFLERTHE FINAL GREAT REVELATION OF JESUS CHRIST - A TREMENDOUS WORK für the IGNORANT , the SEARCHERS and the DOUBTERSDIE LETZTEN SIEBEN JAHRE der ERDETHE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTHGOD corrected - FALSE DOTRINES & ERRORS of the CHURCHESGOTT berichtigt - IRRLEHREN und IRRTÜMER der KIRCHENPROPHETEN der ENDZEIT - PROPHETS of the END TIMESVideos in englisch on Brighteon - END TIME PROPHECY