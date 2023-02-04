Modern Slavery Survivor Story OfGirlNextDoor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are thousands of these survivor stories..... often scrubbed from the net. Modern day personal slavery, molded, groomed, bought n sold, traded by their own families .... rescued and survived.... starts early so kids have no outside metrics and through severe and continuous trauma they are molded by evil to support the system. Few get out alive, fewer get out and are still functioning beings..... 14 min and lots in here ....