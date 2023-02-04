Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Modern Slavery Survivor Story OfGirlNextDoor
42 views
channel image
SharedDBec
Published 14 days ago |

There are thousands of these survivor stories..... often scrubbed from the net.   Modern day personal slavery, molded, groomed, bought n sold, traded by their own families .... rescued and survived.... starts early so kids have no outside metrics and through severe and continuous trauma they are molded by evil to support the system.   Few get out alive, fewer get out and are still functioning beings..... 14 min and lots in here ....

Keywords
modern slavestrong girl survivesin our own back yard

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket