Nativity of Jesus, an astrological perspective.

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A detailed look at why the birth of Christ was an astrological event. Taken from the books 'Metaphysics of the Gods & The Left Hand Path by B R Taylor. https://www.amazon.com/Metaphysics-Gods-Brian-Richard-Taylor/dp/1545416982 https://www.amazon.com/Left-Hand-Path-B-Taylor/dp/1698646585 https://twitter.com/BRTaylor14 www.BRTaylorMetaphysics.com