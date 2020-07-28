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Six Signs of a Rising Warrior
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23 views • July 28, 2020
Streams Ministries
This is an excerpt from a DVD offered by Streams Ministries.
To learn more, visit
http://www.streamsministries.com/stor...
Have you ever found yourself longing to be more like the champions and heroes of the Bible, where Moses found the courage to confront Pharaoh, or even how Joseph endured prison for a crime he didn't do?
What does God require to be one of His champions?
Find out how God's heroes were shaped by His hand to become the supermen and women we admire today.
In this DVD, John Paul reveals the heart and soul of the true warrior, and the journey it takes to seal their destiny in God.
This is an excerpt from a DVD offered by Streams Ministries.
To learn more, visit
http://www.streamsministries.com/stor...
Have you ever found yourself longing to be more like the champions and heroes of the Bible, where Moses found the courage to confront Pharaoh, or even how Joseph endured prison for a crime he didn't do?
What does God require to be one of His champions?
Find out how God's heroes were shaped by His hand to become the supermen and women we admire today.
In this DVD, John Paul reveals the heart and soul of the true warrior, and the journey it takes to seal their destiny in God.
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