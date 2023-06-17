Melbourne Rally 17 June 2023

The day was windy and proved a problem for Joe's buggy with all the laminated posters hanging off it. All those with courage and a voice (megaphone) spoke well in an organised turn-about way. Our route was from Parliament House via Bourke Street to South Bank where we briefly crossed paths with the other freedom rally. Then it was on to Federation Square where our speakers used the stage there to present our multi-layered message to the people there. After a brief stop in Swanston Street, where we crossed paths with the other group again, it was back to Parliament House. We were a small sized rally and without support Police again. But praise God, we completed the rally without incident.