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The Overview Of The Currency Reset -Kimberly Goguen A Contactees Perspective
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239 views • May 12, 2021
This Video is a longer Video on the Backstory of Reptillian influence on our world their earthy representative plans and Motus Operandi using the 1%. The good news of humanity representative Kimberly Goguen and my understanding of her mission and my support of her integrity and intentions to free humanity from the parasites of politicians militarists and financial criminals. We must all take responsibility and remove from positions of power those corrupted personages and their implied authority. Get a glass of water the red pill is going to be hard to swallow for some. Let's take back our sovereignty our rights and heal our world together. Learn more at my Mt Shasta summer conference August 26th-29th https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mt-shasta-summer-conference-hierarchy-of-light-come-together-tickets-149211087379
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