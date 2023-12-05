Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Shem Got Raptured? A God Named Melchizedek? (Hebrews 613-73) Dr. Gene Kim
channel image
High Hopes
2940 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
19 views
Published 19 hours ago

Dr. Gene Kim, REAL Bible Believers

Dec 1, 2023

Hi, I'm Dr. Gene Kim (UC Berkeley & PBI). I am the pastor of Bible Baptist Church in both the Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay Area. My channel publishes videos that focus on wrong doctrines, dispensationalism, end times and KJV as the only word of God. If that sounds like it could be helpful for you, please subscribe!

▶ RBB CONNECT: https://connect.realbiblebelievers.com/

▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/REALBibleBelievers

▶ SERMON AUDIO: https://www.sermonaudio.com/source_detail.asp?sourceid=sjbbc

▶ DONATION: https://donate.stripe.com/cN202fbeG6Zwbx6dQQ

▶ AMAZON BOOK: https://www.amazon.com/Amazing-Dispensationalism-Genesis-Revelation-Christians-ebook/dp/B08VGDV6WB

▶ WEB & RESOURCES: https://realbiblebelievers.com/resources

▶ SOCIAL MEDIA

*Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RBibleBelievers

*Instagram: http://instagram.com/real_bible_believer

*Twitter: https://twitter.com/RBiblebeliever

*TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@real_bible_believers

▶ PODCASTS

*APPLE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/real-bible-believers-sermons/id1525267016

*SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/7GONyStBFA7kPxfpHc0zaW

*LISTEN NOTES: https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/real-bible-believers-sermons-real-bible-yWjZpN_S1gi/

*ANCHOR: https://anchor.fm/realbiblebelievers

*GOOGLE PODCASTS:

https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8yZTExNmE3NC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==

Visit the Real Bible Believers website to learn more: https://www.realbiblebelievers.com/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2Ewre7dUnc


Keywords
godbible studychristianbaptistmelchizedekhebrewskjv onlyshemverse by versedr gene kimraptured

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket