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What Is Truth?
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40 views • February 10, 2021
In this video I focus on trying to explain that there is absolute truth in the world. That truth is not relative. I go into the China Virus a bit and transhumanism but ultimately just showing that first of all Christ is the Truth but also that there is absolute truth that doesn't change.
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