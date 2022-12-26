Are We Living On A Prison Planet? Defunding The Matrix. Real Gnosis thru Hellenistic Astrology

Source: Lalita Karoli "Discussion: Are we on a prison planet."https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2lVwHN85mVg
Lalita Karoli "Defunding the matrix"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ef2o2pEalmg
Galacticshamanastrologers.net
https://galacticshamanastrologers.net/blog
FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Waking up from the Matrix" the soul-trap: https://bit.ly/3TTeroP
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
