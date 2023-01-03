Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Addressing common questions that I've been getting about the end-times (Part I)
19 views
channel image
Trump: the son of perdition
Published a day ago |

A condensed list of references


(Thumbnail) — Source 1:https://ruletheroomtrainthetrainer.com/start-answering-questions-like-a-pro/

Start answering questions like a pro!


Source 2: https://www.biblehub.com/

Published by Bible Hub


Source 3:

https://www.sagu.edu/thoughthub/exegesis-versus-eisegesis

Exegesis verses eisegesis


Source 4:

https://fcpp.org/2020/05/17/transhumanism-is-a-post-god-serpents-promise/

Transhumanism is a Post-God Serpent’s Promise


Source 5:

https://www.thoughtco.com/pineal-gland-anatomy-373225

What Is the Function of the Pineal Gland? Location and Duties of This Important Endocrine System Gland


Source 6:

https://www.amazingfacts.org/media-library/study-guide/e/4997/t/the-mark-of-the-beast

The Mark of the Beast


Source 7:

https://theconversation.com/what-your-pets-microchip-has-to-do-with-the-mark-of-the-beast-114493

What your pet’s microchip has to do with the Mark of the Beast


Source 8: https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/g5480/kjv/tr/0-1/

Lexicon :: Strong's G5480 — charagma


Source 9: https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/g5495/kjv/tr/0-1/

Lexicon :: Strong's G5495 — cheir


Source 10: https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/tessera

tessera (noun)


Source 11: https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/g5585/kjv/tr/0-1/

Lexicon :: Strong's G5585 — psēphizō; ψηφίζω


Source 12:

https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/g5482/niv/mgnt/0-1/

Lexicon :: Strong's G5482 — charax; χάραξ


Source 13: https://charagma.neocities.org/REV_1316-18.html

REV 13:16-18


Source 14:

https://www.alamy.com/stock-photo-arnulf-of-carinthia-circa-850-812899-roman-emperor-896-812899-portrait-48672924.html?pv=1&stamp=2&imageid=1DB5AC14-DC1A-427F-A86B73EF0A49D38E&p=58868&n=0&orientation=0&pn=1&searchtype=0&IsFromSearch=1&srch=foo%3Dbar%26st%3D0%26pn%3D1%26ps%3D100%26sortby%3D2%26resultview%3DsortbyPopular%26npgs%3D0%26qt%3Droman%2520seal%26qt_raw%3Droman%2520seal%26lic%3D3%26mr%3D0%26pr%3D0%26ot%3D0%26creative%3D%26ag%3D0%26hc%3D0%26pc%3D%26blackwhite%3D%26cutout%3D%26tbar%3D1%26et%3D0x000000000000000000000%26vp%3D0%26loc%3D0%26imgt%3D0%26dtfr%3D%26dtto%3D%26size%3D0xFF%26archive%3D1%26groupid%3D%26pseudoid%3D%26a%3D%26cdid%3D%26cdsrt%3D%26name%3D%26qn%3D%26apalib%3D%26apalic%3D%26lightbox%3D%26gname%3D%26gtype%3D%26xstx%3D0%26simid%3D%26saveQry%3D%26editorial%3D1%26nu%3D%26t%3D%26edoptin%3D%26customgeoip%3D%26cap%3D1%26cbstore%3D1%26vd%3D0%26lb%3D%26fi%3D2%26edrf%3D%26ispremium%3D1%26flip%3D0%26pl%3D

Arnulf of Carinthia, circa 850 - 8.12.899, Roman Emperor 896 - 8.12.899, portrait, seal, Imperial signet, 73, issued 890


Source 15: https://www.bbc.com/news/55364865

Covid vaccine: 'Disappearing' needles and other rumours debunked


Source 16:

https://www.ft.com/content/a5721020-5180-4cb4-ac7e-a464c65f3028

Start-ups race to develop Covid-19 immunity passports


Source 17: https://youtu.be/r3UboxYLHcM

Tal Zaks: Moderna chief medical officer Hacking the software of life


Source 18: https://youtu.be/5hTz2281uQI

Elon Musk on mRNA "You could turn someone into a freaking butterfly with the right DNA sequence"


Source 19:

https://www.ncregister.com/news/white-house-pope-francis-has-said-there-s-a-moral-obligation-to-get-vaccinated

White House: Pope Francis Has Said There's a 'Moral Obligation' to Get Vaccinated


Source 20: https://youtu.be/rFGE3X6Yhj0

All about Donald Trump's early years, from troubled teen to military academy and business school


Source 21: https://youtu.be/1G-eRLrn7Os

Trump, Clinton Best Punchlines From Al Smith Dinner


Source 22: https://youtu.be/Coyf4st4Vtg

President Trump meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican


Source 23: https://youtu.be/5s8KUdzXKk8

Operation Warp Speed Summit


Source 24: https://youtu.be/lNYnIc94kdM

First Covid Vaccine Given In U.S. As Distribution Begins


Source 25: https://youtu.be/hTjPipTquT4

Pope Francis On Covid Vaccines: 'The Most Vulnerable And Needy Must Be First'

Keywords
jesus christmessiahyeshuaend timesreturn of christtranshumanismdays of noahwrathend of daysyahushathe bridethe day of the lordabominationsjudgementsbible propheciesdays of lotthe most highfallen angel incursionscv-19 vaccinescommon questionsthe remant

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket