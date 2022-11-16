Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Teacher Is On Leave After Locking Student In Closet
48 views
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 13 days ago |

A Minnesota middle school teacher on leave after locking a student in a closet. The child can be heard in the video calling for help but was laughed at by those in hearing distance and pleas were ignored.

http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q

Buy me a coffee☕ to help keep me online and in your feed. I am working towards a laptop 💻 or 🖥 computer to help work more efficiently. I do everything by 📱 phone and most of the time without wifi.

Our Toxin Removal Support uses clinoptilolite zeolite to remove toxins like mercury and lead from your body a cellular level to reveal your body's full potential.Advanced TRS Heavy Metal Detox Buy Today https://beautifulhorizons2.coseva.com/advanced-trs/


Like 👍 Subscibe 📰 Share🗣


I can also be found on


Telegram/Truth Social/Instagram /Patreon/Tiktok



Keywords
educationchild abuseminnesotateacherchild endangermentschool teacherminnesota middle schoolminnesota middle school teacherminnesota teacherlocked child in closetlocked student in closetlocked kid in closetplaced on leaveon leaveis on leaveendangered a studenteducation in 2022

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket