Cyborg for Senate?

On Tuesday night, Pennsylvania held the first and only U.S. Senate debate between Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican, and John Fetterman, a Democrat. The latter relies on technology to cognate after suffering a stroke. Promotion of such a candidate is another step toward normalization of the merging of humans and machines, believes Joe Allen of the War Room: Pandemic.





In this interview with The New American, Mr. Allen argues that the very candidacy of Fetterman is a display of the underlying cultural rot in America. Despite the way the left is trying to spin the campaign as a win for "equity," on a symbolic level, it represents the crisis of organic Western civilization and brings to light broader issues related to transhumanism.





The U.S. federal government, the military, and the private sector are heavily investing in transhumanist projects that are often intertwined, and for now, the technological side of them is lagging behind the ambitions of their ideologists, noted Mr. Allen.





