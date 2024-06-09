BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE TRIAL 2024 THE HAGUE
The Dutch Trumpet
The Dutch Trumpet
11 followers
Follow
38 views • 11 months ago

On 30th December 2022, 87 nations in the United Nations adopted a resolution to ask the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague to present an advisory opinion in which the ‘Israeli occupation and discrimination of the non-Jews in Israel’ will be condemned. This request is very meaningful and it shows us how far we have come into the end times.


This request had everything to do with the question who has the legal authority to reign over Judea, Samaria and East Jerusalem and (which encompasses the Old City with the Temple Mount ). Many nations want to divide Jerusalem and want East Jerusalem to become the capital of a Palestinian state.

===

The ICJ has accepted this request and invited the nations to submit their respective visions no later than 25 July 2023.

===

Our goal is to gather Christian leaders, intercessors and others to The Hague.

In order to sign A DECREE

and submit it to the judges at the Court of Justice in the Peace Palace.

Together with a powerful legal statement on International Law:

‘The Hague Statement Of Jurists On The Israel-Palestine Conflict’

===

For behold, in those days

and at that time,

When I bring back the captives of Judah and Jerusalem,

I will also gather all nations,

And bring them down to the Valley of Jehoshaphat;

And I will enter into judgment

with them there,

On account of My people,

My heritage Israel,

Whom they scattered among the nations;

They have also divided My land.

Joel 3:1-2

===

Website: https://thetrial2024.org/en/program/

Free Tickets: https://www.eventsforchrist.nl/order/the-trial-2024

Keywords
israelend timestrialthe hague
