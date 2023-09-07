Create New Account
EPOCH TV | Judge Drops Bombshell Ruling on Transgender Case
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov

Judge Drops Bombshell Ruling on Transgender Case

California students struggle to meet grade-level standards. Yet, the public debate concerns gender transition.

Without her mother's knowledge, a sixth-grade girl was secretly being transitioned to another gender.

Her mother sued the school, resulting in a $100K settlement. This settlement presents parents nationwide with a precedent and a roadmap for dealing with school districts that secretly transition their children.


full episode: https://ept.ms/SchoolPayFM


🧬 WATCH the Gender Transformation Movie: https://ept.ms/45E47HL



