George Soros IS linked to Trump indictment, despite NYT LIES

Glenn Beck





March 24, 2023





What would we do without the New York Times? A recent piece from the publication details why right-wing claims that George Soros is connected to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg — who may move forward with a Trump indictment soon — are baloney. But thankfully, Glenn saves the day, explaining in this clip why the New York Times — shockingly — is LYING. George Soros IS linked to the possible Trump indictment, with one million dollars possibly at play…





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzYkbaD8dYs



