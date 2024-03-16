NASA Funding Cut as Corporations Dominate Space Missions

Michael Salla
March 16, 2024
Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – March 16, 2024
Topics
US Congress cuts funding to NASA while corporations are funding more space missions.
Detailed breakdown of UAP historical report cites glaring deficiencies
Article proclaims Pentagon is heading for disaster due to AARO UAP report – catastrophic disclosure more likely
Webinar Trailer released- Ancient Alien Experiments and Crypto Terrestrials
Space Force budget exceeds NASA but will surge as elements of secret space programs are integrated
UFO Disclosure Project Attorney Danny Sheehan recounts his encounter with secret Project Blue Book files in 1977 that contained photos of retrieved flying saucer craft
Could Romanian President entering race for NATO leadership be a reward for him suppressing news of the discovery of an ancient Hall of Records under Bucegi Mountains in 2003?
President Eisenhower’s role in agreements reached with Aliens Revealed by Great Granddaughter in New Book
Afghanistan is another example of a major war ostensibly caused by geopolitics, typically involving deeper exopolitical factors.
New JP video highlights ETs monitoring humanity’s consciousness and the importance of the love ethic
The wise Reptilian entity depicted in Japanese art is similar to Naga beings in Vedic art and literature.
Analysis of AARO historical report discussing July 1952 shootdown attempt against a flying saucer involved in Washington flyover
Four primary goals in AARO historical report point to a coming false flag UFO event
