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Septuagint part 2 and formation of NT
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47 views • February 25, 2021
Formation of the Bible. Old Testament books from the Septuagint and New Testament books formally codified 382AD by Pope Damasus at the Council of Rome. Many other writings considered. The sacred Bible is a “library” full of Inspired books!
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