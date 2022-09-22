Message of Our Lord Do Not Fear Regarding The Times of Pain Awaiting You! Everything Is Ready!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





On September 13th, 2022, Our Lord Jesus spoke to Gisella saying:

Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us.

Gisella Cardia is a visionary who bares the stigmata. Our Lady began appearing to her in 2016 after she visited Medjugorje and a statue of the Gospa and other images began weeping blood. Many have witnessed the Miracle of the Sun during the apparitions, much like at Fatima, and indeed, one of her books of messages was recently granted a nihil obstat for its Polish translation. Her Bishop commissioned an exorcist priest to be her spiritual director, and her messages are reviewed by two priests prior to publication. Her non-profit organisation is in the process of raising funds for the establishment of a home for disadvantaged children that would provide a safe and serene atmosphere along with the warmth and affection of a large family in the Christian spirit. Donations can be made on her website at lareginadelrosario.org

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DRzLTJTtsus