Message of Our Lord Do Not Fear Regarding The Times of Pain Awaiting You! Everything Is Ready!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Premiered Sep 19, 2022
On September 13th, 2022, Our Lord Jesus spoke to Gisella saying:
Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us.
Gisella Cardia is a visionary who bares the stigmata. Our Lady began appearing to her in 2016 after she visited Medjugorje and a statue of the Gospa and other images began weeping blood. Many have witnessed the Miracle of the Sun during the apparitions, much like at Fatima, and indeed, one of her books of messages was recently granted a nihil obstat for its Polish translation. Her Bishop commissioned an exorcist priest to be her spiritual director, and her messages are reviewed by two priests prior to publication. Her non-profit organisation is in the process of raising funds for the establishment of a home for disadvantaged children that would provide a safe and serene atmosphere along with the warmth and affection of a large family in the Christian spirit. Donations can be made on her website at lareginadelrosario.org
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DRzLTJTtsus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.