Italy, the 1st European country that requires all workers possess a Green Pass from October 15, 2021

(Thumbnail) — Source: https://youtu.be/Ye4cY1fLyus Italy to require all workers to show "Green Pass" certificate starting Oct. 15; Published by Arirang News; YouTube; Date published: September 16, 2021; Date of website access: September 17, 2021.





“Min Suk-hyen reports. Italy will make it mandatory for all workers to have a COVID-19 health certificate either to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or recovery from the virus. This includes employees in both the public and private sectors. The move is one of the strictest anti-virus measures taken by a country, and a first for Europe. The measure is to begin from October 15 and remain in force until the end of the year. While the decision was made as part of efforts to boost vaccination, reactions on the streets were mixed. "The green pass is an important tool to deal with this serious situation. In such a serious situation we need effective solutions."

"In my opinion it is not fair, because if I am a free citizen, I can decide whether or not to get a green pass. When there is an obligation, we no longer live in a democracy, but in a dictatorship. So I do not agree.""Workers who fail to present a valid health certificate will likely face suspension from work without pay...and those found to be working without a "Green Pass" could face fines of up to about one-thousand-700 U.S. dollars. Several other European countries have also made or are making COVID-19 health passes mandatory for health workers. About three-thousand health workers in France were suspended without pay ...after the country made vaccinations mandatory for those working at hospitals, care homes and health centers. Britain may also require front-line health and social care workers in England to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of its plan to contain the virus through the winter." — Min Suk-hyen, Arirang News.

