WATCH: 4 Year Old REMOVED BY POLICE For Not Wearing Mask! - SCHOOL CALLS POLICE ON CHILD!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on recent footage out of California of a 4 year old boy being removed from a school for not wearing a mask as father films in shock.
This little boy has lived the majority of his life under this absolute unrivaled insanity. The fact that a school would call the police on a small child for not wearing a mask despite an exemption and a cease and desist against the school by lawyers is beyond crazy.
Meanwhile, in Germany, the Chinese style color code system for masks and jabs will begin enforcement in the fall.
This discrimination needs to end. It's been two and a half years. All of this nonsense has been heavily and thoroughly debunked. This is an evil death cult and it's sacrificing children!
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2022