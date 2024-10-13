NWO: The true objective of the UN’s Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development goals (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to The New American



An excellent exposé from Alex Newman who exposes the true objective of the United Nations’ Agenda 2030 and their 17 sustainable development goals: CONTROL.



The Vatican is the kingpin of all evil and abominations on earth and is part of the United Nations’ religious agenda as shown by Alex Newman.



The Vatican’s United Nations is a mouthpiece of the Vatican which wants control as its god, satan, wants to control ALL of humanity to work against God’s end-time saints.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington



