Pea Protein Overnight Oats

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Ingredients:
½ c. Oatmeal of choice (Steelcut, traditional or rolled will work)
3 T. Organic Pea Protein Powder
1 T. Premium Manuka Honey
½ t. Ground Cinnamon
½ t. Vanilla extract
Pinch of Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground
1 c. Organic Grass-Fed Non-Fat Milk Powder
Mix-ins: I used Goji berries and Cacao nibs (You can use any dried fruit, nuts, nut butter, seeds)
Directions:
1. Mix all the ingredients together.
2. Sprinkle mix-in on top.
3. Cover and store overnight. Enjoy!