RE: BBB BY NONVAXER420 & SABRINA WALLACE

https://x.com/RumbleDad02/status/1823760227713405253?t=kcs9gD4No-K7SXBbs51zAg&s=19

.

Electromagnetic Nanonetworks Beyond 6G: From Wearable and Implantable Networks to On-chip and Quantum Communication 2024 IoBnT

https://rumble.com/v5axxcx-320709921.html

.

https://arxiv.org/html/2405.07812v1

6G WORLD: Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? What about not only measuring your health but literally taking control of it?

https://rumble.com/v4xs7zl-may-27-2024.html

.

Telecom's Weaponized 5G Caught in the Act While we Sleep





NEXRAD Exposes Telecoms' Dirty Secret: The 5G Smoking Gun.

https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/p/telecoms-weaponized-5g-caught-in?triedRedirect=true&initial_medium=video

.

SENSORS2023:

Exploring the Role of 6G Technology in Enhancing Quality of Experience for m-Health Multimedia Applications: A Comprehensive Survey https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/23/13/5882

.

Exploring the Role of 6G Technology in Enhancing Quality of Experience for m-Health Multimedia Applications: A Comprehensive Survey

https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/23/13/5882?type=check_update&version=1

.

Envisioning 6G Molecular Communication for IoBNT Diagnostic Systems https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9538653

.

KEYNOTE 1: PROF. ÖZGÜR BARIŞ AKAN, UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE, IEEE FELLOW, TURING FELLOWTITLE: INTERNET OF EVERYTHING (IOE) - FROM MOLECULES TO THE UNIVERSE

Date: November 6th, 2023

https://camad2023.ieee-camad.org/program/keynotes

.

AI-Enabled Internet of Nano Things Methodology for Healthcare Information Management

https://www.igi-global.com/chapter/ai-enabled-internet-of-nano-things-methodology-for-healthcare-information-management/312337

.

Smart Body Area Network (SmartBAN)

Relay Functionality for SmartBAN

Medium Access Control (MAC) 2024

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.etsi.org/deliver/etsi_ts/103800_103899/103805/01.01.01_60/ts_103805v010101p.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwie1L3j4JWGAxW838kDHZ6WDUY4FBAWegQIAxAB&usg=AOvVaw0Ol238Lg6mWK4C9fu2FPgt

.

Nano communication, often referred to also as molecular communication, has the potential to complement classic radio-based telecommunication networks and, eventually, become an integral part of 6G+ solutions. A keynote on this topic will be held at EuCNC.

https://www.eucnc.eu/programme/keynotes/

.





6G Market Size & Share Analysis - Industry Research Report - Growth Trends https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/6g-market

.

Using the human body as the antenna 6g

https://www.google.com/search?q=using+the+human+body+as+the+antenna+6g&sca_esv=3f7f644d59edce5a&sca_upv=1&sxsrf=ADLYWIK6iKl9HQvoj-o0RhO-Kjx195yBug%3A1717897791310&ei=PwplZrDPEuLcwN4P7Ly5-Aw&udm=&oq=&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIgAqAggAMgcQIxgnGOoCMgcQIxgnGOoCMgcQIxgnGOoCMgcQIxgnGOoCMgcQIxgnGOoCMgcQIxgnGOoCMgcQIxgnGOoCMgcQIxgnGOoCMgcQIxgnGOoCMgcQIxgnGOoCMgcQIxgnGOoCMgcQIxgnGOoCMgcQIxgnGOoCMgcQIxgnGOoCMgcQIxgnGOoCSK4HUABYAHACeACQAQCYAQCgAQCqAQC4AQHIAQD4AQGYAgKgAhyoAg-YAxGSBwEyoAcA&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp

.

joseph jornet 6g optogenetics

https://www.google.com/search?q=joseph+jornet+6g+optogenetics+wireless&sca_esv=3f7f644d59edce5a&sca_upv=1&sxsrf=ADLYWILWDBtzmRbpgFpmxxJWXfVNw5WHZA%3A1717897974697&ei=9gplZqSkKpfewN4PzbigoAY&oq=joseph+jornet+6g+optogenetics+&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIh5qb3NlcGggam9ybmV0IDZnIG9wdG9nZW5ldGljcyAqAggDMgUQIRigATIFECEYoAEyBRAhGKABMgUQIRigAUj8gAFQvgtY9UlwAHgAkAEAmAHBAaAB1RWqAQQxLjE4uAEByAEA-AEBmAIKoALAC8ICCxAAGLADGKIEGIkFwgILEAAYgAQYsAMYogTCAgQQIxgnwgIEECEYFZgDAIgGAZAGApIHBDAuMTCgB4Nd&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp