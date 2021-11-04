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TARGETED BIOWEAPONS: RUSSIAN ROULETTE VIALS, DEATH BY LOT NUMBER, WHOLE FAMILY DIES AFTER VAX
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386 views • November 04, 2021
Source from HerbaGurl
This is an interesting talk . . . the how to . . . the whys . . . deception is the key to their success . . . we are at war . . . on our way back to Nazi Germany
This is an interesting talk . . . the how to . . . the whys . . . deception is the key to their success . . . we are at war . . . on our way back to Nazi Germany
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