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Mirror: Europe Seizing Properties from Landlords, is America next?
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20 views • May 25, 2021
Certain groups are collecting signatures to force apartment house owners to sell their investments to public ownership to get prices down. There is no affordable housing available anymore. They want rents frozen on 2019 levels to be extended. This is what the RESET is about, to level the playing field.
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