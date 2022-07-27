LIGHTNING HITS WIND TURBINE -- WAIT TIL LIGHTNING HITS A WHOLE FIELD OF THESE WEATHER WEAPONS

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CROMWELL, Texas – Just southwest of the Oklahoma border, a man in Cromwell, Texas captured video of a flaming wind turbine that continued to spin after it was struck by lightning.
shared from:
Mike Collier
@MikeCollierWX
https://twitter.com/MikeCollierWX/status/1550578309947342850?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1550578309947342850%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.outtherecolorado.com%2Fnews%2Fvideo-moving-wind-turbine-catches-fire-after-being-struck-by-lightning%2Farticle_e6fbcc22-0aad-11ed-879e-c3cb8dec4ebb.html