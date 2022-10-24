Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
In the Shadow
10 views
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
Published a month ago |

April 3rd, 2022

Pastor Nancy Odle preaches through Psalm 23 focusing on how we can face calamity and the 'valley of the shadow of death.' In order to be comforted by the Shepherd's (Jesus) rod and staff, we need to be submissive and understand His authority. We serve an incredible God who knows everything that will happen in our lives; trust him with all fullness of faith!

"And these signs shall follow them that believe..." (Mark 16:17a)

Keywords
biblejesussheepauthorityshepherdpsalm 23nancy odle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket