In the Shadow

April 3rd, 2022

Pastor Nancy Odle preaches through Psalm 23 focusing on how we can face calamity and the 'valley of the shadow of death.' In order to be comforted by the Shepherd's (Jesus) rod and staff, we need to be submissive and understand His authority. We serve an incredible God who knows everything that will happen in our lives; trust him with all fullness of faith!

"And these signs shall follow them that believe..." (Mark 16:17a)