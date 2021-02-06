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Ten people dead in connection with care home Covid cluster, but JAB Details Censored
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70 views • February 06, 2021
NHS Fife said 25 residents and 43 staff members at Mossview Care Home in Lochgelly tested positive for the deadly virus. HOWEVER
TG To Hugo
Yes my comment has been removed, anyhow I have a link to a confirmation that all nursing home patients in the area have been jibjabbedd. It says:- "On January 13, NHS Fife confirmed that the first round of Covid vaccinations had been carried out in all of the region’s 76 care homes". Wonder why these people want to stop people knowing people have died.
TG To Hugo
Yes my comment has been removed, anyhow I have a link to a confirmation that all nursing home patients in the area have been jibjabbedd. It says:- "On January 13, NHS Fife confirmed that the first round of Covid vaccinations had been carried out in all of the region’s 76 care homes". Wonder why these people want to stop people knowing people have died.
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