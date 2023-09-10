Create New Account
SUSPICIOUS TIMING: UK’S COLOSSAL RISE IN CHILD DEATH
Scriptural Scrutiny
524 Subscribers
329 views
Published 13 hours ago

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/suspicious-timing-uks-colossal-rise-in-child-death/

On the cusp of the new COVID-19 booster shot rollout, former BlackRock Portfolio Manager, Edward Dowd, gives Del a shocking update highlighting the colossal rise of excess deaths in children in the UK since the COVID vaccine was rolled out.

POSTED: September 8, 2023

Keywords
covid-19boosterexcessdeathsedwarddoudukchildren

