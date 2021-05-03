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EXCLUSIVE REPLAY - Ways mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines Could Harm the Unvaccinated Explored In Depth
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193 views • May 03, 2021
How concerned should we be that the newly vaccinated might adversely affect our health? What can we do? Sayer Ji shares the perspective of the New Biology, referencing horizontal information transfer (microvessicle shedding), and the Pfizer trial protocol that addresses vaccine bystander effects.
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/miami-school-asks-staff-not-take-covid-jab-global-media-assault-follows-pfizer-tra1
https://www.standforhealthfreedom.com
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/newsletter
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/miami-school-asks-staff-not-take-covid-jab-global-media-assault-follows-pfizer-tra1
https://www.standforhealthfreedom.com
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/newsletter
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