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Revelation 6 – February 4, 2022
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135 views • February 05, 2022
Revelation 6 – February 4, 2022
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Links below…
A Call – Human Lab Rats
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qz0Jk2BEC_8
UFO Demonic Deception
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JaUwV0aBgknh/
Think about this, it was easy for them to channel other beings. If you are seeking the wrong thing it will be easy to find.
Fly By UFO
https://youtu.be/AK6dqLMLCtQ
CBS Weather Balloon UFO
https://youtu.be/Wh-tCAY0u7I
Fertilizer Fire
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKyj5UrxsDk
GreatGravy
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q4buqvxUBN9A/
5G is cooking us
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SlO6DIybL4yy/
5G Explained – This is good information
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ex7JB2iqFDRt/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ej9EOKwYtvEV/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u0KwONyEx3e2/
Chemtrails – Here are the planes
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hl2rtoiW1z5h/
Jim Crenshaw – Clot Shot Carnage
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y0VBA3nX9krs/
FreeFromFinancialSalvery
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oYHygJcWcyBN/
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Links below…
A Call – Human Lab Rats
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qz0Jk2BEC_8
UFO Demonic Deception
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JaUwV0aBgknh/
Think about this, it was easy for them to channel other beings. If you are seeking the wrong thing it will be easy to find.
Fly By UFO
https://youtu.be/AK6dqLMLCtQ
CBS Weather Balloon UFO
https://youtu.be/Wh-tCAY0u7I
Fertilizer Fire
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKyj5UrxsDk
GreatGravy
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q4buqvxUBN9A/
5G is cooking us
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SlO6DIybL4yy/
5G Explained – This is good information
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ex7JB2iqFDRt/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ej9EOKwYtvEV/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u0KwONyEx3e2/
Chemtrails – Here are the planes
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hl2rtoiW1z5h/
Jim Crenshaw – Clot Shot Carnage
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y0VBA3nX9krs/
FreeFromFinancialSalvery
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oYHygJcWcyBN/
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